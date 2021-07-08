(RNS) — In January, my brother Omid went to the immigration office in Doha, Qatar, to check on a routine renewal of his residency permit. He was in for a shock. Born in Qatar nearly 60 years ago and raised there, he is essentially Qatari in his culture, language and friendships. Of course, under Qatar’s strict “right by blood” citizenship laws, Omid will never hold a Qatari passport. But the long-running cooperative attitude of the Qatari authorities made his status workable, if not ideal. That is, until the immigration office told him he had been blacklisted and would have to leave the country for good. When he inquired about the reason, he was told he was not entitled to know.