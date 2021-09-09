On this solemn anniversary, we cannot rely solely on the rhetoric of remembrance and unity. Our country must continue to heal from the trauma of 9/11, and that means grappling with the painful experiences of those of us who became targets of suspicion overnight — and were treated as such by some of our neighbors, co-workers and elected officials. Any attempt to sweep this history under the rug dishonors the memory of those we lost, whereas an earnest effort to build a better, more just society is truly the only way we can heal.