I am touched by Hildegard’s hope and faith amid the turmoil of her time. Even when she might have been tempted to give up, what with the erring ways of humankind, she believed “something of that original light remains in us.” Her image is like a little candle by which we can find our way back to God. I’m also fond of her humorous images. She declares our good fortune in being created round “like a wheel, ... so that we roll back to God.” Some days it seems our main mission is to roll out of bed and roll back to God.