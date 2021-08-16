State Department officials announced in early August that the agency would broaden Afghan access to the U.S. beyond the restrictions of the SIV program, he said, creating a “priority 2” or “P2” designation that could — at least on paper — include thousands of Afghans who worked for U.S.-funded projects, non governmental groups and U.S.-based media outlets. But the program does not offer evacuation flights: In order to access it, applicants must leave Afghanistan on their own before applying for U.S. refugee status, a process that can take at least 12 to 14 months.