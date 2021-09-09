Herrmann and DaBaron see the Soulful Walk and Talks as tending to the essential spiritual needs of those facing homelessness, and they hope to continue and expand the program as the federal eviction moratorium lifts. Yet DaBaron and Herrmann also pointed to structural changes that need to take place. New York state implemented a new eviction moratorium on Sept. 1 that extends until January 2022. But the moratorium doesn’t address the city’s lack of affordable housing, the income cliffs that foster dependance on government programs and the health and safety risks facing those in congregate shelters, where many former Lucerne residents are finding themselves since the hotel shelter closed this summer.