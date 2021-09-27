Fast forward to the 1970s and 1980s, and faith-based nonprofits in the state (including the forerunner of IRIS) were notable for their work settling refugees from Vietnam. Connecticut churches were active in helping Bosnian refugees in the early 1990s. And when Syrian refugees were being resettled in the last years of the Obama administration, it was for the most part religious congregations, acting alone or in groups, that worked to resettle them under the guidance of IRIS and Catholic Charities.