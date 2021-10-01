Di Liscia had been granted a “no-shave” chit in 2018 as a morale measure. While the Navy has granted religious exemptions in the past, they have not always held. Leandros Katsareas, a Petty Officer 3rd Class, was granted an exemption last year to wear a four-inch beard but was informed this year the exemption could be revoked. Dominque Braggs, another Muslim sailor of the same rank, was given a health exemption due to pseudofolliculitis barbae, also known as razor burn. Braggs must still shave regularly and is asking for a religious exemption. Petty Officer 2nd Class Mohammed Shoyeb previously requested and was denied a religious exemption, a situation his lawyer describes as particularly frustrating given that three sailors on his vessel had been granted medical exemptions from shaving due to razor burn.