There are so many people who are bullied and discriminated against. That’s something I’ve had to face too. But it doesn’t do them much good to just focus on the negative. It’s more important for them to see and hear that these are trials and tribulations — that you’ll be stronger once you’ve gone through them. I believe there’s a reason for everything, that’s what Sikhi teaches us, and rather than feeling sorry for yourself, you have to remember that life is in your hands and you can take it where you want to. I’m confident in who I am and I love myself, and the people around me, my own beliefs, and my religion, have helped me accept myself and be proud of who I am.