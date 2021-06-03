That pressure included a pair of investigations that reported to the convention’s Executive Committee. One of those investigations was spearheaded by the Rev. Mike Stone, a Georgia pastor and Moore critic who is one of the leaders of the Conservative Baptist Network. Stone is now one of the leading candidates for president of the Southern Baptist Convention, which will be decided during the annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, June 15-16. The event is expected to be the most attended SBC annual meeting in 25 years, with more than 13,000 pre-registrants.