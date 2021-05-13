Her garden in California is a laboratory where Feghali tries to divine those answers, while necessarily developing the clues she has gleaned from Lebanon to invent something new. She grows the roses, orange trees and poppies — her “plantcestors,” as she calls them fondly — and turns them into the traditional oils, teas and tinctures that she sells on her personal online souk, or marketplace. As part of a course she offers, Feghali will mail out a tincture or an oil and ask students to self-administer for two weeks before reconvening over Zoom to discuss.