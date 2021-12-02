For this new study, titled “Sinning in the Rain,” he was hoping new data sources, such as Google’s Popular Times, would allow him to measure changes in religious behavior and to see what effects those changes had. He also relied on the American Time Use Survey, which helped him identify when people are at church — usually on Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. He then looked at rainfall during those times as well as arrest rates overall, curious to see what he would find.