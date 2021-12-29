Yes, this is the only fiction book on my list. And yes, it is the best work of fiction I have read this year. The book was reviewed on the cover of The New York Times Book Review, causing me to read and devour the book in about two days — and then, almost improbably, it disappeared from public discussion. The premise is outrageous — a fictional account of how the esteemed scholar Benzion Netanyahu (father of Bibi and the late Yonatan) brought his family with him as he interviewed at a college in upstate New York in the late 1950s, and the mayhem that ensued.