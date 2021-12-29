David Baddiel: ‘Jews Don’t Count: How Identity Politics Failed One Particular Identity’
A British Jewish comedian turns an appropriately snarky eye to the issue of antisemitism in his home country and across the world. His major insight: When antisemitism comes from the left, good, smart and cultured people routinely ignore it or explain it away.
Killer quote:
Joshua Cohen: ‘
Yes, this is the only fiction book on my list. And yes, it is the best work of fiction I have read this year. The book was reviewed on the cover of The New York Times Book Review, causing me to read and devour the book in about two days — and then, almost improbably, it disappeared from public discussion. The premise is outrageous — a fictional account of how the esteemed scholar Benzion Netanyahu (father of Bibi and the late Yonatan) brought his family with him as he interviewed at a college in upstate New York in the late 1950s, and the mayhem that ensued.
Is the book an indictment of Bibi, through the creation of a bizarre origin story — or an indictment of American Jewish responses to the adult version of him? Is the book critical of an aggressive Israel or of American Jewish ambivalence over Zionism itself? I howled. I cringed. You will, too.
Killer quote:
Rachel Held Evans: ‘ Searching for Sunday: Loving, Leaving and Finding the Church’
Surprised to find such a blatantly Christian-themed book on this list? Don’t be — my literary tastes are theologically promiscuous. Evans, alas, died “before her time, and before anyone’s time” (Bialik), and this book of theological and communal insights is an apt kaddish for a life of faith and struggle.
Killer quote:
Can I hear an “amen”? Because I might say the same thing about Judaism.
Dara Horn: ‘People Love Dead Jews: Reports From a Haunted Present’
I have already written about this extremely engaging and troubling book. Horn writes about our culture’s obsession with Jewish suffering and the sometimes quirky way we interpret antisemitic acts. Major insight: People reacted differently to the attack on the kosher supermarket in Jersey City and a home invasion of a Hasidic family than they did to, say, the attack on Tree of Life Synagogue. Horn will make you think and will probably cause you to start an argument with someone.
Killer quote:
Philip Jenkins: ‘Climate, Catastrophe and Faith: How Changes in Climate Drive Religious Upheaval’
This is not the first time human beings have experienced climate change. In past centuries, such changes tended to make things very cold. When people needed explanations, they turned in anger to religious and social minorities.
Killer quote:
Michael A. Meyer: ‘Rabbi Leo Baeck: Living a Religious Imperative in Troubled Times’
I wrote about this amazing book. Baeck was one of the most inspirational figures in modern Jewish history. The lessons from his biography — fighting against Nazism; maintaining his own and his people’s faith in Theresienstadt — serve us in good stead during this time of (comparatively mild) crisis. Major insight: Gandhi suggested the Jews commit mass suicide in order to stir the conscience of Europe. No, Baeck gently reminded the Mahatma, God’s command is that we should live. (I would not have been as polite, but then again, I am not Baeck.)
Marcia Pally: ‘From This Broken Hill I Sing to You: God, Sex and Politics in the Work of Leonard Cohen’
The above quoted insight from the author of Ecclesiastes — that there is no end to the making of books — applies triply to the cottage industry of books about the late poet-singer-songwriter-sage Leonard Cohen. The worst part: I cannot stop buying those books. Pally does a wonderful job of analyzing the various theological messages in Cohen’s work. Israeli philosopher Moshe Halbertal wrote the introduction; the book is worth your indulgence, if only for that. Shout out, as well, to Harry Freedman’s equally erudite “ Leonard Cohen: The Mystical Roots of Genius.”
That is my list, and YLMMD (your literary mileage may differ). My warmest wishes for a happy, healthy and spiritually fulfilling 2022.
God knows, we all need it.