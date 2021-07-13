The issue of sexual abuse has dominated conversation in the SBC since a 2019 investigation by the Houston Chronicle identified hundreds of cases of abuse and named a number of churches that employed sex offenders. The series led to a call from then-SBC President J.D. Greear to expel churches that covered up abuse as well as a public lament for abuse at the denomination’s 2019 annual meeting. Former Southern Baptist ethicist Russell Moore has claimed Southern Baptist leaders resisted efforts to address abuse.