White evangelical Protestants are even more at odds with their fellow Americans on issues of systemic racism. According to PRRI’s 2020 American Values Survey, 7 in 10 (70%) white evangelicals, compared to 43% of Americans overall, believe that the recent killings of Black Americans by police are isolated incidents rather than part of a pattern. Three-quarters (75%) of white evangelicals say they oppose the goals of the Black Lives Matter movement, compared to 41% of the public.