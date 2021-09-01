He said Powell’s removal was not unprecedented but rare. Another bishop was removed in 1948 for what Monroe described as less severe charges than the ones faced by Powell. The 1974 history of the denomination, “The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church: Reality of the Black Church,” notes one other bishop who was disqualified, saying both were “disciplined by the church for laxity in character and failure to live up to the standards by which they were elected.”