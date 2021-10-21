(RNS) — “Because all of the people here in Asia, Arabia, and Africa love you madly, you must be forever aware of your responsibility to these billions of dark-skinned people and never do or say anything that will distort the good image they have of you over here,” Al Hajj Malik Al Shabazz Malcolm X wrote to Muhammad Ali in 1964. “You shook up the world. Remember you were the champ in my eyesight before you defeated Liston, so you know I would not advise you wrong.”