The definition of sexual harassment can also be amorphous in interfaith spaces due to cultural differences and differing relationships to power. A man touching a female colleague’s shoulder or arm to gain her attention can be acceptable in some faith contexts but crosses a line in others. A woman leaning over a male Buddhist leader to speak in his ear may seem innocuous to her but be bothersome to him. A hug or kiss on the cheek in greeting is common in several Western contexts; does that make it acceptable?