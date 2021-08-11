The popularity of alternative spiritual practices among Orthodox youth is cultural, explained Jenny Haddad Mosher, director of the Telos Project, an effort by the Greek Orthodox Church in America to foster the faith among young people. “Fortunetelling practices are extremely wide-spread amongst people of all religions in Greece, Turkey and the Middle East,” she said. Orthodox youth used to seeing their grandparents reading fortunes in coffee grounds, she suggested, see little to no religious stigma in other incarnations of this tradition.