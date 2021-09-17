Recent data from the Pew Research Center shows that evangelical Christians’ views of the pandemic continue to differ widely from the views of other Americans. Less than half (40%) of white evangelicals say that the public health benefits of COVID-19 restrictions have been worth the cost, according to Pew data. By contrast, 74% of Black Protestants, 63% of Catholics — including 70% of Hispanic Catholics — and 72% of unaffiliated Americans say the restrictions are worth the cost.