Recently I was training in a church setting sponsored by my brother-in-law, who is a mega-church care pastor in an affluent suburb. A few months after attending the half-day training, he told me he could not believe how many times he had used the training in just a few short months. In fact, he had made six interventions that potentially saved lives! Before the training, he said he would not have asked anyone about suicidal thoughts or ideations. But after the training, when he did ask these questions, he was surprised how many people were seriously considering suicide. It was palpable for him to see how the intensity of people’s situations changed when they were given a chance to tell their story and collaborate in finding a way to keep themselves safe.