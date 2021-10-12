The so-called great replacement theory is popular among white nationalists, including racists who chanted slogans linked to the idea during the 2017 clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Anti-Defamation League has also argued men who carried out recent mass shootings in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, a synagogue in Pittsburgh and a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, all appeared to either express sentiment similar to the theory or reference it outright in online manifestos.