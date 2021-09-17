This power of enduring, accepting love must be seen to be believed. Chastain’s performance will no doubt garner praise, but there is nothing quite like watching the real Tammy Faye. The actual footage of Tammy Faye Bakker talking with the Rev. Steve Pieters about being a gay man living with AIDS is riveting, especially when you understand the political and theological stakes of that era. While Falwell’s Moral Majority Report was arguing that “ Homosexual Diseases Threaten America’s Families,” Tammy Faye was warmly conversing with Pieters and embracing him as a brother in Christ.