But the Texas law, also known as S.B. 8, has sparked particular outrage because of a unique provision: It protects those who get abortions from litigation, but allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone else who “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks. Those who sue — who reportedly are not required to have any connection to the abortion or even live in Texas — are also entitled to at least $10,000 if they win their case.