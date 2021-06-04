Rabbi Herzog was the first Ashkenazic chief rabbi of the state of Israel. Before that, he served as the chief rabbi of Ireland, and before that he had served as a rabbi in Belfast and in Dublin. When he was in Ireland, he was a huge supporter of Irish independence. People knew him informally as the Sinn Fein Rabbi. He was a big supporter of the Irish Republican Army, and then the Irgun, which means he was staunchly anti-British in whatever he did.