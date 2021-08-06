It is here that faith and religious communities are particularly obligated to make the call for reparations. Faith and religious communities, by definition, are accountable to provide a more just future, or as Martin Luther King Jr. called it, the Beloved Community — a call not simply to look back, but also to look ahead. Thus, these communities must call for a program of reparations that demonstrates a comprehensive path forward to a more just future, not just one that makes amends for the past.