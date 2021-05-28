We have the same religious injunctions that other Christian religions face, particularly Jesus’ empathetic mandate we mourn with those who mourn and comfort those in need of comfort. But we also have our own unique religious mandates. In 1843, church founder and prophet Joseph Smith declared he would defend not only the rights of Latter-day Saints, but also of others. Why? Because “the same principle which would trample upon the rights of the Latter-day Saints would trample upon the rights of the Roman Catholics, or of any other denomination who may be unpopular and too weak to defend themselves. It is a love of liberty which inspires my soul — civil and religious liberty to the whole of the human race.”