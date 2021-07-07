About half the sample indicated that they drank alcohol before they left the faith and only 45% said that they prayed “as often as possible” or “all the time” when they were still Muslims. These numbers fall largely in line with othersurveys about the behaviors of young Muslims. It’s also notable that over half of the sample said that they were engaging in premarital sex while still Muslims — something that is doctrinally forbidden for followers of Islam and is looked down upon by members of the community.