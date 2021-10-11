Kairi Al-Amin, an attorney who has been fighting for his father’s freedom since he was 12 years old, was present at the demonstration. After he eloquently spoke of the injustice his family had suffered, my daughter, who is almost 12 now, asked him how he coped with such trauma at her age and what she could do to help. On the way home she told me, “Baba, I hope that never happens to anyone ever again,” and said she wanted to organize for Al-Amin.