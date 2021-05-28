On May 19, 2021, Mrs. Fletcher testified before the House Judiciary Committee along with two other survivors. And she has lived to admonish the nation to remember and officially recognize this horror. “I have lived through the massacre every day,” she told the panel. “I am 107 years old and have never seen justice. I pray that one day I will. I have been blessed with a long life — and have seen the best and worst of this country. I think about the terror inflicted upon Black people in this country every day.”