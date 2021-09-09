The notion that divine intervention bequeathed political power would appeal to the Taliban sense of “chosenness,” he said. He notes the photographed gunmen have beards, facial features and turbans that echo the Durrānī figures in the painting. Having not heard audio recordings of the Taliban men, he cannot place their accents, but judging from the turbans, he thinks they are from Kandahar — the same city the Taliban is reportedly considering for its capital.