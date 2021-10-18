Before its conclusion on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the General Synod will vote on a further proposal about the structure of regional synods, which oversee a group of classes. As it stands, Overture 10 proposes to reorganize existing regional synods into two new regional synods: one that would affirm a conservative view on LGBTQ ordination and same-sex marriage, and one that would not. Churches could then opt-in to one of the two synods.