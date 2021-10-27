You won’t hear any of this in their arguments. In fact, laws passed to address the supposed teaching of CRT do not stipulate what should be taught but rather issue ambiguous and inhibiting prohibitions, in essence requiring the teaching of an inaccurate, sectarian and polemical American history. Students whose history education is reduced to a mythic, religiously and politically partisan pseudo-history will be ill-prepared to understand the complexities of their nation or to thrive in the world they will inherit.