In 538 B.C., the Persian king Artaxerxes sent Ezra to ensure that the conquered Judeans followed the law of God, empowering him with a very large stick: Ezra could order the execution, banishment, imprisonment or confiscation of possessions of anyone who refused to “obey the law of your God and the law of the king.”
Instead of strong-arming the Judeans into repentance, Ezra fasted, prayed and waited for the people to respond. His tack produced nearly unanimous repentance.
Floyd’s prayer and fasting, on the other hand, has convinced him to do the opposite and prevent the Southern Baptists from repenting, despite their devout wish to do so.
In June, the delegates at the SBC annual meeting voted overwhelmingly to appoint a task force to oversee an independent third-party investigation into the SBC Executive Committee’s record on dealing with sexual abuse in the denomination’s churches. The motion, against the wishes of the Executive Committee members on stage, was clearly a rebuke to the committee’s repeated attempts to subvert the churches’ efforts to address the sexual abuse crisis publicized by the Houston Chronicle in early 2019.
The messengers’ mandate specifically included the condition that the committee members waive attorney-client privilege.
SBC politics and polity get confusing quickly, but the key point in the current debate is that the SBC is a bottom-up organization. All the power rests with the churches of the convention, whose will is expressed through the messengers chosen to represent the churches at the annual meeting. The group of 86 people on the Executive Committee, elected by the messengers to act for them between annual meetings, “ is subject to the review of the Convention.”
This fact goes against the false claims by Executive Committee member Joe Knott that the messengers “ do not have the power to tell us to do anything.” The Executive Committee is subject to the messengers — it must do what the messengers direct it to do. It’s that simple.
Nonetheless, the Executive Committee has now voted twice on a motion to waive attorney-client privilege, and twice the committee voted against doing so. Rather than facilitate the people’s desire to do what is right, Floyd and other Executive Committee members have defied the will of the messengers of the Southern Baptist Convention and are fighting tooth and nail to ensure that, in the words of the Gospel of John, “(evil) deeds may not be exposed.”
A growing minority of Executive Committee members are arguing for Floyd and others on the committee to do what is right, including Executive Committee chair and California pastor Rolland Slade and the prominent Tallahassee, Florida, pastor Dean Inserra.
That minority voice represents the express will of the churches, and I hope and pray that their voice will win out. I hope and pray that, like Ezra 2.5 millennia ago, they will facilitate the action that must accompany our repentance for the decades of sexual abuse and coverup of that abuse within the Southern Baptist Convention.