Luther’s Reformation was soon awash in convictions he did not share, and in due course Protestantism broke up into sects and denominations — all opposed to Roman Catholicism but often more in conflict with each other than with the church they dubbed the Whore of Babylon. Lutherans, Baptists, Presbyterians, Episcopalians, Methodists, Baptists, Quakers, Mennonites, Pentecostals, etc. etc. etc.