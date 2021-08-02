The answer, like the history of religion in Japan, is complicated. Kondo is the latest successor in a long line of professionals in the “spiritual business.” As such, she offers a variety of practical solutions to meet her clients’ spiritual needs. And what sparks joy for Kondo and her “Konverts” is not an allegedly singular Japanese tradition like Zen or Shinto (though she’ll sell you those, too). Rather, it is access to the sum total of the “spiritual world.”