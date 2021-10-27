“Such a Jewish community exists nowhere else in the United States. In other cities, Jews who lived in city centers migrated to the edges, then kept going, out into first-ring suburbs and then — looking for more land, lower taxes, better schools, or perhaps greater distance from nonwhite people — to outlying suburbs ten, twenty, or fifty miles from where their great-grandparents had settled. In other words, most Jewish neighborhoods are typically American, in that they change, with each wave of arrivals displacing the last. But around World War I, Jews came to Squirrel Hill and never left.”