It is an opportune moment for change. As Quakers on Capitol Hill, our advocacy flows from the belief in the inherent dignity and worth of each person. Our economy, as currently structured, does not reflect that belief. Even before the pandemic, the income gap between Black households and white households was more than $23,000, and the net worth of a typical white family was almost ten times that of a Black family. As a result there is more inequality in the U.S. than in any of our G7 peer nations.