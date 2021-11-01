Bregman and Pederson have become World Series fixtures in recent years — and have even played in a World Series before. The Astros’ all-star third baseman, Bregman has appeared in three World Series in the past five seasons. Pederson, who joined the Braves midseason in a trade, has now played in four of the past five World Series, the first three with the Los Angeles Dodgers. When the Astros beat the Dodgers in seven games in 2017, the two played key roles.