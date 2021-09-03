The fact is that much of Ida’s impact will fall on women, especially women living in poverty and women of color. This was the reality for the disproportionate number of Black women who were impacted by Hurricane Katrina, and it is the reality for Black women, Native women and others in Louisiana today. It is true of nearly all of the increased disruptions — heat waves, fire weather, droughts, tropical cyclones, extreme rainfall and coastal flooding — of climate change.