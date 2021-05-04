Despite its grandiose name, Qamar al-Din is a humble drink. Though the origin of its lunar connection is unclear, one story has it that an unnamed Egyptian caliph would enjoy a glass to welcome the first-moon sighting that marks the start of the lunar month of Ramadan. Another reading suggests that its name refers to the handsomeness of its inventor: “Qamar” or “moon” can be used as shorthand for good-looking, and al-Din is a common surname. (The Egyptian word for tangerine, “Yusufendi,” is similarly thought to be named for some now otherwise unknown man, “Yusuf Effendi.”)