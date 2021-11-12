Shirer: And I’ve always felt that at my home church. All four of us, my sister, myself and two brothers, we all still attend our childhood church. And Dad and Mom started the church when I was one year old. So I’ve been in this incredible, healthy environment that has always supported, encouraged and utilized the giftedness of women. I’ve not known anything other than that. So the ministry the Lord has entrusted to me personally is directed toward women. I’ve not had to struggle too much with that line personally. And through teaching — some people call it preaching, I think that’s just a matter of style, whether teaching or preaching doesn’t matter to me — but I know he’s entrusted to me, primarily, the audience of women and so that’s been my pleasure and privilege to be able to serve the body of Christ in that way.