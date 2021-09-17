Many of the guidelines, however, focus on human resource issues to clarify procedures and allow Muslim employees an opportunity to express grievances, for example, through the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Engaging with the EEOC can be a daunting process for any minority federal employee. One study of data collected between 2012 to 2016 found that 63% of federal employees who brought a complaint to the EEOC eventually lost their jobs.
“Many Muslim families want their children to be doctors, lawyers or engineers, but I think one of the goals of our organization is to suggest that a career in public service can be fulfilling and a career they can pursue without any prejudice caused by their faith. We want to encourage more Americans — all faiths — to consider public service.”
Maaty does believe Muslim-Americans have made important strides in recent years and applauds President Biden’s appointment of Zahid Quraishi as a federal judge.
He also points out that Muslims have served in the federal government since the 19th century, and, if military service is included, since the War of Independence. “All we want out of this initiative is to see Muslims welcome across the federal government and able to serve as any other individual.”