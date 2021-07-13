By way of example, he pointed to the success of the Abraham Accords, a multinational peace agreement in which Morocco, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Sudan normalized relationships with Israel. The accords are a rare example of a Trump policy achievement embraced by the current administration, and Brownback argued that the title — a reference to the shared religious connection to the figure of Abraham found in the scriptures of Muslims, Jews and Christians — recognized an undeniable “religious aspect” of foreign policy.