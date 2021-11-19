Fictional aliens have also enjoyed popularity in many Muslim cultures, notes Determann in several chapters of the book, including Malaysia, the Middle East, Iran and Turkey. American sci-fi films like “Star Wars” have had a deep cultural impact across the globe. In Malaysia, “Star Wars” was remade in the form of a traditional shadow puppet play. In Egypt, novelist Ahmed Khaled Tawfik used characters armed with lightsabers and even named a character Princess Leia in one of his novels. Tawfik’s universe also includes a spacecraft referred to as the “F-1600,” a reference to the F-16 fighter jets flown by Egyptian and American air forces. Determann points out that the F-16 was named the “Viper” by its early pilots — in reference to a vessel in the sci-fi television series “Battlestar Galactica” (itself partly inspired by Mormon ideas).