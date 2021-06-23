Catering to the white evangelicals and other conservative Christians may be good politics, but the approach Pence, Pompeo and other prominent Trumpites such as Steve Bannon take to religion and public life is both bad for the country and bad for faith. By promoting an ideology of Christian nationalism, they propagate a narrow and dangerous vision for America that threatens to replace our diverse, pluralistic democracy with a kind of theocracy in which the separation of church and state is eroded and Christianity is politicized.