But after all, the schism is real. American Methodists on the right have railed for decades against political and theological liberalism in the General Church — the UMC term for “connectional ministries”: the boards and agencies that advance the denomination’s educational, evangelistic and programmatic missions. Some of the most conservative are clear that they believe progressives are not Christians at all, and they do see the UMC as a spouse they’ve hated for more years than they ever loved.