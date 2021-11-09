“The Chinese government’s assault on the Uyghur community — marked by the incarceration of between one and three million people as well as abuses such as forced sterilization, torture, sexual violence, and forced labor — is alarming in scale and severity,” said Naomi Kikoler, director of the museum’s Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide. “The damage inflicted upon Uyghur individuals, families, and their community has left deep physical and emotional scars. The trauma from these atrocities will harm generations of Uyghurs.”