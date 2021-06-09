Moneyval’s report amounts to a positive review of the church’s efforts, giving ASIF President Carmelo Barbagallo an opportunity to compare the Vatican’s Moneyval rating to those the agency gave for over 100 countries in the last round of evaluation: “The ratings given to the Vatican jurisdiction are among the best, better than many countries that are economically advanced and much larger in size,” said Barbagallo in a document published by the Vatican.