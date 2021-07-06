Raffaele Mincione, a businessman who owned the London property, is accused of fraud, money laundering and embezzlement in the deal, while Gianluigi Torzi, who was enlisted to help the Vatican gain full ownership of the apartment complex in 2019, is charged with extortion, embezzlement and money laundering. Last April, the Vatican asked that Torzi be extradited from the United Kingdom to face charges of defrauding the church of $22 million.