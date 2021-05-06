The confusion over who is authorized to deny Communion has extended to canon lawyers. In a March 3 article in the Brooklyn Tablet, a Catholic publication, Monsignor Jonas Achacoso, a doctor of canon law, explained that the pope alone can decide such matters when it comes to heads of state. “It is solely the right of the Roman Pontiff himself to judge” concerning cases for “those who hold the highest civil office of a state,” Achacoso argued, quoting canon 1405 §1.